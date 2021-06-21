Meek Mill’s hometown Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs Sunday after a stunning Game 7 loss to Quavo’s Atlanta Hawks.

Minutes after the Sixers’ loss, Meek took to Twitter to reveal he lost more than just his pride. “I lost some shittttttt on that game,” the Philly rapper tweeted.

Quavo replied to the tweet Monday afternoon, implying that he was on the winning end of Meek’s bet. “Appreciate ya Business,” Huncho commented.

The tweet arrives just days after Quavo revealed in his Instagram story that the pair had bet $10,000 on the series. After the Hawks upset the 76ers 128-124 in Game 1, the Migos frontman made sure to call out Meek Mill following the Hawks’ win.

“Man We In Philly Acting Crazy,” Quavo wrote on Instagram with a video of him celebrating courtside. “Somebody call @meekmill. @michaelrubin w/ me already.”

Winning money off Meek and his hometown Sixers was the cherry on top of an eventful night for Quavo, who was in the building cheering on his Hawks as Trae Young led Atlanta to an upset win in Philadelphia.

Videos of the Hawks celebrating in the locker room surfaced, with Migos’ latest single “Straightenin” blasting over speakers and Quavo dancing alongside the players. He even threw on Kevin Huerter’s sweat-soaked jersey for good measure.