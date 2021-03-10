Quando Rondo has responded to Eugene “Big U” Henley’s claims that Rondo reached out to him seeking protection following the death of King Von.

“First of all, when I hit unc up, when I hit the big homie up, I was calling that man on some shit like this. Cuz, I got a lot going on—I got a lot of fuck shit going on out here. I know that. Cuz is in a lane where cuz got a lot of charity shit going on—cuz just got a lot of positive shit going on, which my team was hitting up a lot of more people,” Rondo explained in an Instagram video. “It’s time for me to start giving back. … It’s time for me to leave this street shit in the streets and just play my role with this internet shit. … I was just trying to give back from the heart. I never once called nobody, no n***a on planet fuckin’ Earth, for no protection. The fuck, cuz? I don’t fear no man.”

Rondo’s clip arrives after Big U appeared on the Breakfast Club, where he discussed why young rappers should make alliances with OGs. He specifically brought up Rondo’s situation and said the Georgia rapper had gotten in touch with him a few days ago, seeking protection, but Big U refused.

Responding to a question about young artists connecting with OGs when they move around different neighborhoods, Big U said, “They got your number, they know who you is, but they feel like they bigger than the program. You got a lot of dudes, like when I was here last time, that claim my neighborhood that’s in this music shit but they don’t really fuck with us until it’s a problem, and then they call us.”

The renowned street legend and music executive continued, “Like Quando Rondo. I just showed Envy, like, you can’t call me now. You can’t call me when the fire hot. You didn’t fuck with me before that. You had my number, you could have called me, you could have did all that. He was around and about but how does that feel to me and how does that feel to our team?”

Rondo has made headlines in recent months due to his involvement in the fatal shooting of Von back in November. Following the incident, Rondo reportedly said he was acting in self-defense, that he wasn’t wanting to fight but Von was the aggressor in the situation. The pair’s respective crews apparently got into an altercation in a parking lot in Atlanta before Von approached Rondo and started hitting him. Moments later, shots were fired, leading to Von’s death.