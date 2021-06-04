Toronto rapper Pressa just dropped a new track, “Second Hand Smoke,” linking a catchy melody to lyrics that explore the story of youth’s struggles.

The track displays Pressa’s ability to craft hit tracks latched on street-oriented lyrics. “Second Hand Smoke” aims to reach audiences worldwide while delivering an authentic message through its visuals about the pain of growing up in an abusive home and dealing with dicey situations. The rapper came up in Toronto’s low-income Driftwood neighbourhood, which has spawned rappers like J Neat, Robin Banks, and the late Houdini.

The tune follows the success of his gold-certified single “Attachments” featuring Taliban Glizzy—off his EP Gardner Express—which has garnered over 14 million streams worldwide. Most recently, Pressa dropped a remix of the track with a spirited verse from Coi Leray.

Back in 2016, the rapper captured people’s attention in Canada and the UK after the success of “Wass Gang,” which landed him a tour with Drake.