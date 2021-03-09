After making his debut proper last year, 23-year-old Yuki Dreams Again is back with this new single, “Cold World”. His first two releases—“Endlessly” and “Too Fast”, both from last year—marked him out as someone keen to smudge the boundaries between different sounds and it’s an ethos that continues with his latest single.

Produced by fellow Montréal natives SORAN and Zach Zoya, the Montreal-based artist’s new drop fuses alt-pop and R&B with wild electronic flourishes, vocal effects and more than a few club-minded moments.

The track, he says, came together almost in an instant: “I joined my collaborators SORAN and Zach Zoya in a frenzy recording session where we wrote and recorded in such a fast and fluid way. It was automatic and took just one day to make. The track was later mixed by Joe Visciano (Frank Ocean, Blood Orange, SZA) and is about minding your own business but mostly letting loose and ditching the ‘overthinking monster’ inside.”