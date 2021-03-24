Over the past two years, multi-instrumentalist and composer vbnd has been working away on a fresh batch of songs that will form his upcoming new album, Scum Funk. Ahead of the project’s big reveal on April 23, he’s just revealed the first single, “Gold Chain” with The Soulmate Collective (aka vocalist and songwriter Katie Tupper, saxophonist Connor Newton, drummer Jesse Mcmillan and Ayden Draude on keys).

Soothing and sultry in equal measure, “Gold Chain” is a largely neo-soul affair with Tupper’s voice and Newton’s hazy sax playing swirling together as they climb toward’s the track’s dramatic, jazzy climax. It’s a dizzying cocktail and one that’s brought together perfectly by vbnd’s relaxed yet invigorating arrangement.

Ahead of Scum Funk’s release next month, pre-order the album here and tune into “Gold Chain” below.