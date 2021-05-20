Tomorrow, Skream will release his brand new EP, Chesters Groove. Another glowing example of Oliver Jones’ powerful house and techno output, the new EP is a landmark one for the Croydon native as it marks the inaugural release of his newly-minted label, IFEEL.

The new EP comes complete with the original, which you can get into below, along with two remixes from Berghain resident and Berlin legend Norman Nodge. A powerful behemoth of a track, it’s a relentless tidal wave of 4x4 thump, hands-in-the-air euphoria, and sweaty intensity.

The new label is a bit of a passion project for Skream, who hopes that the new outlet will give him (and artists he connects with) the freedom to do whatever he pleases. A few months ago, Skream wrote on Twitter that he’d been producing “Indie, 170/Autonomic, House, Techno, Dubstep, 02/03 FWD style, Electro...” so an anything-goes platform of his own was long overdue.

Speaking in more detail on the new label, Skream explained: “Over the years I have pushed myself to explore genres and the production techniques involved as I grow. I wanted to create a label that is just for my own production in any genre I feel like whilst bringing in artists I really admire and hope to enjoy the ride!”.

“Chesters Groove” officially drops tomorrow, May 21 on IFEEL. Pre-save it here.