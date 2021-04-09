Born in Ireland, raised in Spain and now based in LA, Octopus Recordings boss Sian has maintained an almost impossible release schedule, putting out a steady stream of dark, dramatic techno for well over a decade.

Now, mere weeks after his Corporate Hive Mind EP, Sian is already back with news of a new EP, We Could Be, along with key track “Leaving You”. A slow burner, gathering pace towards a climactic finish, “Leaving You” is one of his more understated works, but still packs plenty of punch, especially at its apex. As for the rest of the EP, expect higher tempos and even more thump.

Ahead of We Could Be’s official release on April 12, stream “Leaving You” exclusively below.