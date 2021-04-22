After launching with Breaka’s The Startup at the tail end of last year, Manchester-based outfit Off Beat are back with their second ever release, this time coming from one of the label’s founders, Rhyval.

To get us all fired up for the three-track EP’s official drop on April 30, Rhyval’s today lifting the lid on the closing track, “Footcell”. Tapping into his love of the adventurous ‘post-dubstep’ days when funky and grime ran up against techno and all manner of experimental sounds, here Rhyval leans more heavily into the grime element, but chops it up with smatterings of breaks, some pitched up vocals, and almost ambient textures at times, to create a track that’s as unpredictable as it is bouncy.

Escape for five minutes with it below.