Like all of us, South London-based musician and producer Quinn Oulton has been pining to get back out into the world and perform live. That’s not all he’s been doing though; a steady drip of livestreamed performances and jam sessions have kept his Instagram busy and in between all that he’s collaborated on a new tune called “Show Your Face” with Demae, fka Bubblerap of Hawk House.

A calming, jazz-drenched piece of soul, the new single plays to both of their strengths. Oulton’s instrumental is a highly detailed piece, taking the listener on a meandering trip. His own vocals open the track, lightly skipping across the plodding rhythms before Demae steps in to duel with a hazy saxophone melody.

You’ll also be pleased to know the new single is lifted from an upcoming EP of the same name, which is due for release in July via Deep Matter. Not only that, but Oulton has now started to resume live performances so you can soon hear “Show Your Face” in the flesh. For now, take it in below.