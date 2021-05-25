For the past year or so, London-based club duo KDN Q and BETA95 have been united as Nights In Reverse, crafting sleek club cuts that thread together various different strains of underground club music and jet them into the future. They only released their debut single as a duo last year, but now they’re onto their fourth offering, “The Need”, and today they’re sharing the visuals.

The track itself takes elements of UK garage, blending them with Jersey club rhythms and then ices it all with a slick, chrome finish and just a hint of rave euphoria. Purpose-built for the late nights, the video taps right into that live-for-the-moment hedonism of rave culture, taking us on a post-club joyride through the city streets with the threat of sunrise looming on the horizon.

On how the track came together, BETA95 told us: “‘The Need’ was a discovery process for both of us. It was the first time we really both put a lot of thought into how we wanted to structure the track whilst putting a strong stamp on our sound and sonic development as a duo. It was also the first track that encompassed both of our individuality as producers, with KDN Q working on the emotional melodies and structure, with BETA95 working on sound design and percussion. The track started with the vocal, which felt perfect for expressing the human desire to dance, and grew from there. This feels like truly the first track that represents the Nights In Reverse sound and has set the precedent for all of the music we make moving forward.”