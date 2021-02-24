After hitting the ground running last year with his debut single, "I'm Thru", North London singer and producer Luke Gomm has kept his foot firmly on the gas, kicking the year off with "Rain" in January and then returning for his latest single, "Red Flashing Lights". That drive, he says, was inspired by a chance meeting with Chic legend and Gomm's musical hero, Nile Rogers, who lit a fire under the young musician, urging Gomm to create.

Continuing in a similar vein to his previous, disco-leaning output, "Red Flashing Lights" marries the worlds of R&B and synth-pop to create an understated, new wave sort of cool with plenty of soul. The new track also comes with a home-made, gloriously '80s and brain-meltingly glitchy visualiser, which was created by his brother Ben.

Speaking on "Red Flashing Lights" Luke said: "It's the most up-tempo song on my upcoming new project — the track bridges the gap between electronic music and R&B, which is a fun space for me to jam and experiment."

"Red Flashing Lights" is the first track to be taken from Gomm's forthcoming debut EP, Summer's Blue, which will be released via his own Taste Of '96 label later this year.