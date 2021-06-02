In collaboration with GRM Daily.

Continuing an unstoppable run that’s given us at least one new single or video every month this year, Zone 2’s Kwengface is back with the jewel in the crown of 2021 in “Tetley”. What’s more is it also comes with the kind of big-scale visuals he’s deserved for a while now.

Produced by UK drill stalwart Bkay, “Tetley” is another example of the ongoing shift away from the sliding 808s and hi-hat triplets of drill and into something that’s a little harder to categorise. At its core, however, is something you’ll recognice: an iconic section from the soundtrack of long-running anime series Naruto Shippuden.