For the past few years, East London’s KeepVibesNear has been steadily working away to shape a seductive, stripped back sound that he describes as “noir R&B”. Last year’s well-received “What U Need”, a collaboration with Nix Northwest and Purple Cloud, brought him considerable attention and now he’s back to build on that with his new single, “Gently”.

Assisted by Evie Golding on guest vocals, “Gently” is an endearingly restrained plea for peace in the wake of an explosive argument, building to KVN and his girl putting aside their differences and patching things up. Understated and straight-to-the-point, there’s a homespun charm to “Gently” that’s sure to win him even more fans.