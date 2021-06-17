Like a lot of creatives, Danish producer Kasper Bjørke has tried to put this isolated period to good use, working away on his laptop in a remote part of Denmark on what would become his upcoming new album, Sprinkles.

Despite essentially being an album of house music, with clubs shuttered around the world, the energy and euphoria that would have been at its heart has taken on almost wistful tone. The album hasn’t quite got a release date yet, but he’s already liberated a couple of singles — “Kites” and “Running” — and now he’s ready with the third, “Glassy”, along with a remix from Portsmouth-born, London-based producer 1-800 Girls.

Where the original was a dreamy piece of deep house with just a hint of ‘80s synth pop, the 1-800 Girls remix feels a bit more frantic. There’s a glitchy edge to it, which gives the fizzing electronic droplets a tightly-wound, almost anxious feeling. So while Bjørke’s original captures the melancholy of reminiscing about the locked-off raves, this new remix feels more akin to the tense cautiousness of waiting for the world to reopen.

Tune in at the top and look out for Sprinkles when it drops later this year.