After bursting into the techno world in 2019, Munich-hailing Innellea has been a whirlwind of activity ever since. This year alone he’s made his debut for on Cercle’s livestreaming platform with a 90-minute live performance from the top of the Jaisalmer Fort in Rajasthan, India—and he’s got plenty more planned for the rest of the year. Before we get ahead of ourselves, though, his latest announcement is the impending release of his new single, “Haveli”, and the It’s Us EP, which is soon to follow.

As ever with the German producer, DJ and musician, it’s a particularly percussive style of techno, pulsing relentlessly towards a thundering apex. It’s as bright and colourful as techno can get, balancing its unwavering drive with a dynamism and liveliness that’s hard to fake. With dancefloors soon to reopen everywhere, DJs would do well to keep this one in the chamber.

Tune in below.