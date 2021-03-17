Two years ago, rising singer-songwriter George Eve made his first steps into music with a trio of songs he created with Rex Orange County collaborator Ben Baptie and Anna of the North producer Benji Miller. Making his return with the first track to be taken from his upcoming debut EP, “Gates”.

An understated, artful slice of pop-minded indie, “Gates” is light-hearted and carefree with some rousing brass to finish it all off. With an infectious hook at its heart it’s sure to lodge itself in your mind for a good long while. And given everything going on right now, it couldn’t have come at a better time either.

Explaining how the track came together, George says: “One day I was noodling on the guitar and found the song’s easy groove. I was feeling pretty happy at the time, so I tried to be as honest as possible lyrically and the whole song emerged at once. It made me feel better about what I was experiencing at the time, so I hope it can help other people too.”

George Eve’s debut EP, Burger The Exit, drops April 23.