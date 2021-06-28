Manchester-born, Kingston-raised, Fox has had a hell of a career so far. A central figure in Manchester’s drum & bass scene, the in-demand MC is a pivotal member of the city’s LEVELZ crew and also handles mic duties for Swing Ting and The North Quarter’s live events. In lieu of those live duties, Fox has spent much of the last year working on his new album, Squang Dangs In The Key Of Vibes.

The whole album promises to be a calling card for his versatility, summoning dub, jazz, hip-hop and more to add to a drum & bass framework, with production contributions from some of his favourite collaborators including Biome, Diemond, L-Side, Redeyes, FD, Calibre, Echo Brown and, in the case of new track “Lion Ting”, North Quarter boss Lenzman.

Offering us a slightly different side to the 0161 MC, “Lion Ting” is a rolling, meditative piece of drum & bass that gives us a real look at Fox’s talents as a songwriter in a more relaxed setting. Lenzman’s instrumental leans heavily into the jazzier side of things, punctuating the light and breezy arrangement with the occasional twinkling piano riff while Fox delivers his free-flowing life lessons and observations on the world.

Squang Dangs In The Key Of Vibes drops July 2 via The North Quarter. You can pre-order it here.