Today, rising Welsh rapper and producer Deyah is sharing the visuals for her single “Room 21”—a highlight from her latest project, THAT WorLD. tapes.

Co-produced by Deyah, Jakwob and En Why Cee, “Room 21” sees Deyah, 25, cast her mind back to the positive and negative experiences that she’s lived through, while also reaffirming her strength and determination. Deyah’s pensive bars are set against a woozy, guitar-laced, 808s-led backdrop that complements her silky-smooth delivery.

Speaking with Complex via email, she explained: “‘Room 21” is a reflection on the past and present seasons in my life. Within that metaphorical room holds decade-old memories—good and bad—new discoveries, flaws, experiences, traumas and victories. I can close the door on it at any time. Likewise, I can choose to keep the door open.”

The John Reavey-directed visuals position Deyah front and centre in a pub setting, as she spits her rhymes down the camera lens. Peep the “Room 21” visuals exclusively above, and stream THAT WorLD. tapes. in full below.