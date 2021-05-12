Norwegian-born Delara has already made light work of conquering her home country, having already toured extensively with a sizable catalogue of pop and R&B that she’s been building up for the past five years. Recently, she’s cast her gaze further afield, tearing through festivals across Europe and the States. With live music currently off the menu, she’s just dropped her new EP, TIMEPIECE, and today we have visuals for its opening track, “Flashy”.

The production, which comes from fellow Norwegian Sondre, is vast and bassy, sweeping through the track like a tidal wave. It stops just short of being over-powering, however, and Delara’s sugar-rush, cloud-grazing vocals do well to cut through it all to create a well-balanced juxtaposition.

Co-directed by Alieer and Fahil Anwari, the suitably glossy, high-end visuals follow Delara on a late-night cruise through the streets in a Porsche, stopping off to kick back with her pals in a smoke-filled shisha bar. It’s a fitting treatment for a track called “Flashy” and an eye-catching introduction to a singer ready to take her sound global.

“Flashy” is lifted from Delara’s recent TIMEPIECE EP, which also features contributions from JB Schofield and Swiss rapper Loredana. Hit play on the visuals at the top and get into the EP below.