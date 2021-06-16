It was only last year that DEJA released her first single, “Ted Talk”, but already the young singer-songwriter is gathering some serious pace. Even before that, DEJA had laid a lot of groundwork, collaborating on some pretty major hits, and with that buzz pushing her forward, her solo career got off to a flying start and with her most recent single, “Boujee”, fresh out the gates, she’s having quite a year.

The audio for “Boujee” dropped at the top of the month and today she revisits the track to give it the bold and colourful visuals it deserves. Olz McCoy takes the director’s chair for this one, using bright pinks and purples to give DEJA an almost futuristic crispness to play on the pop sheen of her R&B sound.

The new single is her first since January’s Intro EP, a five-track collection that got us caught up with her story so far by including both singles she’d released so far alongside three new tracks. Now looking ahead with the first of a fresh batch of music, here’s hoping she gets to take the new songs into a live setting sooner rather than later.

Hit play on the visuals at the top and be sure to add “Boujee” to your playlists.