It’s a bittersweet day for Londoner Darrell Cole. Today he’s releasing the visuals for his new single, “Bruddah”, and with it the promise of a new project, but it’s also the day he remembers a close friend of his who sadly passed away just last year. Still, he’s keen to keep the track, which celebrates his friend’s memory, as a celebration of life.

The club-ready, Afrobeats bubbler tells the story of Cole and his late friend Bis growing up together and the lifelong bond they shared. It’s a moving tale and it’s made that bit more affecting by director Poria Asghari’s visuals that follow two young friends getting up to adventures and living their childhoods to the fullest.

Explaining his motivation, Cole told us: “‘Bruddah’, to me, is a song for my friend who I lost in 2020. I chose not to make a sad song, instead I would want the world to celebrate his life. I owe him the world for being the friend I needed in time of need.”

“Bruddah” is the second track to be lifted from Cole’s upcoming 10-track project, Return On Investment. In a way, it sounds as if the new project is fairly representative of some of the themes on the rest of the tracks. As the son of Sierra Leonean parents, Cole has taken inspiration from the generational trauma and the sacrifices made by his ancestors, which the new project will pay homage to. Thematically, it sounds like an ambitious and profoundly moving collection of tracks is coming our way.

While we wait for the project’s release in July, hit play on the visuals at the top, add “Bruddah” to your playlists and join Cole as he raises a glass to Bis.