Almost a full year since they graced us with their last single, “New Job”, soul-minded alt-pop band Dance Lessons are back with their third ever release, “Just Chemistry”.

Another slice of what they describe as “serrated pop”, the new single expands on their sound, setting Ann’s breathy and entrancing vocals against Nat and Tom’s taut, almost new wave style of guitar playing. Though it draws on a range of influences—including jazz, soul and pop—the end result is something more than that, an effortlessly stylish slice of stirring pop music.

Ahead of the single’s official release tomorrow, April 9, the band have also put together a fitting visual treatment. Shot, directed and edited by Simon Frost and Ben Hanson of Borderland Studios, the video fits perfectly into the image they’ve sculpted for themselves: understated cool shot through with a healthy dose of deadpan surrealism.

Speaking on that very subject, Nat explains: “A friend told us about this weird and wonderful house in North London that feels a little like stepping into an acid trip. We obviously wanted to check it out. It’s completely surreal, all over the place (in a great way) and generally eclectic, which felt inherently us. We instantly wanted to do something there and asked the owner for permission to shoot a music video. We filmed during lockdown and were let loose embracing all the oddness of it. Ann also designed and created the outfit she wears in the video, something she does with most of her wardrobe.”