Hailing from the South Side of Chicago, emerging talent Baren Abel is here to make his mark on the music industry. Although he’s only just embarking on his debut, the young singer-songwriter’s been working closely with SZA and Chance The Rapper producer Chris Classick on what promises to be an auspicious start.

His sound could very roughly be filed under ‘alternative soul’, but its hardly the full story. His influences range from Sade to Thom Yorke and despite the effortless cool and flawless dress sense, there’s an outsider quality to his music. “See”, for example, is a simple tale of unrequited love, but there’s a fragility about both his songwriting and his cloud-grazing vocals that speaks to a deeper pain.

Speaking on what inspired the song, Abel explained: “‘See’ was birthed from a conversation I had with a close friend of mine who was in a relationship and felt unsure as to whether or not his feelings were unrequited. He was constantly looking for little signs to place validity on her feelings for him because she never really showed or said it. When you love someone, you’ve gotta let them know. Those feelings have to be abundantly clear, real and ‘true’.”

Tune into “See” below