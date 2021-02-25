For the last few years, newcomer Ani Brava has called Tokyo her home, spending her time honing her skills as a filmmaker in the Japanese metropolis. Now, however, she's changing tack with a move into the music world as she presents her debut single, "Homicide".

She hasn't completely turned her back on filmmaking; in fact, she's channelled those same talents into the song's video, digging out one of her favourite films to find the sort of footage that could live up to her brooding electronics and chilling, otherworldly vocals. Repurposing footage from Soviet sci-fi classic Solaris (the 1972 version, not the George Clooney one), the end result is an eerie and unsettling watch and, most importantly, an inventive solution to the creative restrictions of lockdown.

"Homicide" is out now.