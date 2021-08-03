Road rap star Potter Payper is back with a new single, “Catch Up”, and he’s hit up melodic rhymer M Huncho to join him for a collab that has been long overdue.



Featuring ethereal production from Roselilah, the track’s Darnell Depradine-directed visuals see the pair go bar for bar in an empty warehouse with heaps of energy. Potter raises the bar once again, providing more braggadocious rhymes, and as he fittingly puts it: “I’m just showing off now.” Huncholini adds his melodic touch to the track, and makes this unlikely pairing a match made in UK rap heaven.