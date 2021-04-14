Back with his first solo offering since last year’s vindicating Training Day 3, UK rap titan Potter Payper is back with a surprising cover of Drake’s “Lemon Pepper Freestyle”.

The original only dropped a month ago as part of the 6 God’s recent Scary Hours 2 three-tracker, but there’s no time like the present. Backed by the glossy, emotive production from Boi1da and AP, Potter takes a moment to look back on his long and tumultuous journey.

The Essex rapper plants the new version firmly in the UK, with references to everything from Only Fools & Horses to So Solid Crew, and is easily one of his best freestyles yet.