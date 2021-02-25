Post Malone has revived a classic Hootie & the Blowfish single, complete with a fitting lyrical amendment and a selection of sounds that should be familiar to storied Pokémon fans.

While there are no shortage of gargantuan hits from the South Carolina band’s 21-times platinum 1994 album Cracked Rear View, Posty went with the album’s third single “Only Wanna Be With You,” which famously references a number of Bob Dylan creations.

In Posty’s version, the line “I’m such a baby ’cause the Dolphins make me cry” is updated to shout out his beloved Dallas Cowboys. Stream “Only Wanna Be With You,” which was released Thursday in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Pokémon, below via YouTube:

And here’s the original, complete with a band-centered take on SportsCenter:

On Feb. 27, Post Malone is headlining a virtual concert experience as part of the Pokémon anniversary celebration.

“I’ve been a Pokémon fan for a long time, so the opportunity to headline the Pokémon Day concert celebrating 25 years is awesome,” he previously said when announcing the show, which will be free to view on YouTube and Twitch starting at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Hollywood’s Bleeding, Posty’s 2019 album featuring “Circles” and “Wow,” is up for Album of the Year at this year’s Grammy Awards. The ceremony, which was initially set for January, has been postponed until March 14 due to ongoing pandemic concerns. Posty is nominated in additional categories including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Andrew Watt, who produced Posty’s Ozzy and La Flame collab “Take What You Want,” is nominated in the Producer of the Year category alongside Jack Antonoff, Flying Lotus, Dave Cobb, and Dan Auerbach.