After more than a year since his passing, Pop Smoke continues to be one of music’s more popular artists.

Last week, five Pop Smoke singles—“Dior,” “The Woo,” “What You Know Bout Love,” “For The Night,” “Hello,” and “Something Special”—receive new RIAA certifications.

“Hello” and “Something Special” are the latest records from Smoke’s posthumous debut album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, to receive a platinum plaque. These hit records add to smashes “What You Know Bout Love” and “The Woo” featuring Roddy Ricch and 50 Cent which are now double platinum-selling singles.

The success of these records set the stage for the album’s standout tracks to receive their new certifications. The Lil Baby and DaBaby assisted, “For The Night,” is now four-times platinum while one of Pop Smoke’s breakthrough mainstream hits, “Dior,” is now three-times platinum.

Along with new plagues, “Dior” was also up for Grammy consideration. Unfortunately for Smoke’s team, “Dior” lost the Best Rap Performance award to Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s “Savage.” This in addition to having Pop Smoke’s album as a whole ignored was too much for the rapper’s label head, Steven Victor.

“Lol I would just like to know, how such a fraudulent institution is allowed to dictate the highest accolade in music,” Victor tweeted before referring to the awards as the “SCAMMYS.”