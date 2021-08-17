There have been two posthumous releases from Pop Smoke following his death in February 2020, but the rapper’s close friend Mike Dee says there probably isn’t much more unreleased music on the way.

The late Brooklyn drill MC’s friend recently stopped by for an interview with Rap TV, explaining he was mostly kept out of the loop for the second posthumous record Faith.

“I was around when he was recording most of the original songs, then when I heard the album, it was completely different,” Dee said. “New artists on there, new beats, so I was confused about that.” According to Dee, he didn’t hear about the existence of Faith until Pop’s label and team announced it on social media, adding, “They didn’t call me to come to the studio or help out.”