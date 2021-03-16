Pooh Shiesty took care of Mother’s Day a little early this year.

On Monday, the rapper posted a video in which he’s showing his mother, Gladys Baines, the new home that he bought her. In the post’s caption, Shiesty lets his late brother know what he did for their mother.

“@tee_da_p i did it,” Shiesty wrote before showing Baines with affection. “@gladysbaines love you 5L.”

Shiesty’s mother’s new home is a welcome bright spot for the family, after the death of Shiesty’s brother, Tarrance Henderson. Henderson died on Feb. 28 after a hard-fought battle with brain cancer. His mother shared a message about her late son on Instagram.

His death also prompted condolences from Drake, who has strong ties to Pooh Shiesty’s native Memphis.

“I just want to send you my condolences, man,” Drake said in a voice memo shared by Pooh Shiesty. “You know, and just let you know that, like, the cycle of life is unfair… It just hits us so hard. Money can’t change that, you know? Something I just went through, too, with one of my friends.

“Just know that’s something everybody got to witness and I’m sure they’re all just proud of you, the most love for you in their hearts and that’s something I want you to know,” Drake added. “In tough times like this, realize what you’ve been able to accomplish in this short time and what you have in front of you. I’m wishing you strength in these times, man.”