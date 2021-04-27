Polo G has been celebrating the success of his latest hit record but took a moment to get something off his chest.

On Tuesday, Polo G took to his Instagram Stories where he attempted to dispel claims that the success of his track “Rapstar” was due to producer Murda Beatz.

“OK...Rapstar that’s currently on YouTube was Only Produced By Einer & Synco Not only that But Yk Damn Well ain’t no n***a Help me write sh*t So Fa Murda & his camp to keep postin That sh*t is lame asl,” Polo G wrote on his IG Stories.

“Rapstar” is currently the No. 1 song in the country. Following the feat, Murda Beatz took to Instagram to bask in the record’s success.

“Another #1. Been A Crazy Week. Proud Of This One Congrats To Everyone Involved,” the producer wrote while also sharing a screenshot of the song’s streaming platform credits which names Beatz (born Shane Lindstrom) as one of the song’s co-writers.

Murda Beatz later seemingly responded to Polo G’s message, writing, “Original creators awlays get credited on songs even if remade.” He went on to say that there was “nothing but love.”

In another tweet, Murda said that the track was remade from a song he created a few years back.

In an effort to clarify the situation, Complex has reached out to both Polo G and Murda Beatz’s camps for comments.