Polo G is opening the next phase of his career with a new real estate purchase.

According to TMZ, the Chicago native is now the owner of a 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom mansion in California’s San Fernando Valley. The home reportedly cost Polo G $4.885 million and is described as “a car collector’s dream estate.” It sits on nearly an acre of land and has 36 parking spaces, including a 14-car garage. The Mediterranean-style house is about 11,000 square feet and features a rotunda entry, vintage staircase, wine closet and bar, and a billiards room.

On the property, there is a pool, spa, and BBQ area. There is also a lit tennis court enclosed with stone terraces and patios.

This is a massive purchase for the 22-year-old, but it isn’t his first property. Prior to setting himself up, Polo G decided to make sure the person who had his back from the beginning was straight. In February, Polo bought his mom her dream home in Atlanta.

Polo G is set to release his latest album, Hall of Fame, on Friday. The project will boast features from Lil Wayne, Young Thug, G Herbo, and more. He also prepped fans for Hall of Fame’s release with a freestyle for the LA Leakers.