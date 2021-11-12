Five months after the release of Hall of Fame, Polo G returns with the first single from the forthcoming deluxe version of his chart-topping third album.

“Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)” samples Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal,” a classic hit from the king of pop’s 1987 album Bad.

“Smooth criminal, Mike Jack and I still like to tote a .45 like Mike back/Pull that TEC out just to make a statement, he gon’ need a body bag or a night sack,” Polo raps in the opening lines.

Alongside an accompanying music video, the Chicago rapper released a statement thanking Jackson’s family and estate for clearing the sample.



“We are truly grateful for all your support in the release of this song and music and video,” Polo G said. “MJ is loved all around the world. We used this opportunity to represent this song for the future. We thank you sincerely and we hope we have contributed our small part to the everlasting memory and legend of the greatest entertainer of all time.”

“Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)” is one of 14 new songs that will appear on Hall of Fame 2.0, which is due out Dec. 3.

Watch the video for Polo G’s “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)” up top, and stream the song now on all major platforms.