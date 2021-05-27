PnB Rock joins forces with Swae Lee and Pink Sweats to deliver his new song “Forever Never.” The Azzie Scott-directed visuals find the melodic trio crooning over a smooth beat as they sing about their respective lovers.

“Forever Never” is the latest single coming from the Philly artist who is expected to release his next album, To Be Honest, later this summer. The song also follows the release of PnB’s last song, “Need Somebody.”

During a conversation with Zane Lowe and Apple Music, PnB explained how he connected with Swae Lee and Pink Sweats for the track.

“Pretty much me and Pink Sweat$ had a session. We knocked out three and this was one of the ones that stood out,” he said. “And we just were trying to figure out who we were going to put on there, and we both came up with Swae Lee. It was some funny sh-t. We both said his name at the same time, like no, that’s got to be it. It wasn’t that.”

PnB continued: “I called a bro, ‘Hey Swae, this is one of the ones.’ He heard it. He jumped right on. It wasn’t even… He probably sent that sh-t back within the next week or something like that. He’s just one of the chosen ones, you feel me? There ain’t that many of us out here. He got that. Shout out to Swae, shout out to Pink Sweats. They both went crazy.”

Watch the music video for PnB Rock’s new song “Forever Never,” featuring Swae Lee and Pink Sweats up top.