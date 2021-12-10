PnB Rock has returned with his first substantial release since 2019 with his new EP, 2 Get You Thru the Rain.

Featuring appearances from Lil Baby and Young Thug on the project’s opening track “Eyes Open,” the new EP is PnB Rock’s first project since his 2019 album TrapStar Turnt PopStar. Running only six tracks, the release sticks to basics and is assumedly a taste of more to come from the rapper.

PnB Rock ran into some legal issues earlier this year and was sentenced to 36 months probation, and 100 hours of community service. He entered an open guilty plea to one count of receiving stolen property and one count of possession with intent to deliver. The charges stem from a 2018 investigation into the rapper, in which officers searched his property and found marijuana and a stolen .40-caliber handgun.

Listen to the 2 Get U Thru the Rain EP above via Spotify.