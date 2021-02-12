The Estate of Phife Dawg has shared “Nutshell Part 2” with Busta Rhymes and Redman, the first single from Phife’s forthcoming second solo album and first solo posthumous project, Forever.

This song is also the follow-up to his J Dilla-produced posthumous release, “Nutshell,” which arrived less than a month after he passed in March 2016. A press release describes the impending album as a collection of “carefully assembled songs earmarked by his signature verbal fireworks, hilarious ad-libs, incisive social commentary, and unexpectedly introspective confessions.” Forever is slated to release sometime this year via Smoking Needles/AWAL.

“We are excited about the partnership with AWAL for Malik’s posthumous album release,” Phife Dawg’s family said in the statement. “We give all glory to God for allowing Malik to accomplish everything his heart desired, including his solo music. He worked really hard to complete his album before he transitioned, and he was ready to share an album that was near and dear to his heart with his fans. His fans meant the world to him.”

Listen to “Nutshell Part 2” up top.