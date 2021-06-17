Big Boi is set to host fans at the legendary Dungeon Family House, where Outkast and the rest of the Dungeon Family collective launched their careers from a basement studio.

As part of Black Music Month, fans have been invited for the opportunity to experience some important hip-hop history firsthand. The overnight stays at the property—available for booking on June 29, July 1, and July 3 for as low as $25 a night—will come with a guided tour of the famous basement where countless early Outkast and Goodie Mob classics were recorded. Guests will also get to see the new studio at the house, and will be transported to and from the house if within Atlanta’s city limits.

"Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with the Dungeon Family in this house,” explained Big Boi in a post on Airbnb’s official blog. “We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night. Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs.”

The Airbnb experience comes ahead of the 25th anniversary of Outkast’s ATLiens, the duo’s highly-acclaimed second studio album. Bookings are only available to those within the United States, and taxes and fees aren’t included in the listing price. To mark the occasion, Airbnb has committed to making a donation to the Atlanta Public Schools Music Department to allow more Atlanta youth to get access to music education.

Bookings open this Friday, June 25 at 1:00 p.m. ET.