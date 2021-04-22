In season 4, we invited YJ of the HP Boyz to be a guest on The GOAT Show. The result was an instant classic of mullet talk and what not. With season 5 underway, there was no question that we would take it back out to Hampton Park and catch Onit for a new episode of The GOAT Show.

The HP Boy didn’t disappoint, educating us on the best date locations in Hampton Park, the GOAT Kendrick Lamar album, and his most-hated All Black.

Catch the video above and subscribe to Complex AU on YouTube for more of The GOAT Show.

This episode of The GOAT Show is sponsored by JD Sports. Click here to cop the latest from the King Of Trainers.