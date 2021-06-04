OG Parker reinvents himself as a headline artist with the release of his new single “Rain Down.”

Parker released “Rain Down” on Friday. For this track, the producer tapped Chris Brown, who helped give the famed SWV song a new twist with the chorus. Brown’s vocals set the stage for Latto to prove why she’s one of rap’s leading ladies.

“Who you know gon’ take it like me?/Trap n***a fuck him to that Al Green,” she raps. “Pussy water, he go under, submarine/Make him bust, he gon’ empty a magazine.”

After Latto’s sultry rhymes, Parker adds more texture to the track by having PnB Rock to croon out a verse that meshes perfectly with Brown’s chorus. This was paired with a verse from OG Parker’s Quality Control label mate, singer Layton Greene.

After years of being the backbone of some of the biggest hits in the world, OG Parker is finally ready to take center stage. But like DJ Khaled and other producers, Parker doesn’t seem too anxious to take the mic into his own hands. Instead, he’ll be curating tracks like “Rain Down” that show his full range as a producer and tastemaker.

Listen to OG Parker’s “Rain Down” up top via YouTube or here with Spotify: