After stealing the show on ENNY’s latest single, “Bernie Mac”, South East London singer, rapper and producer Odeal is back with his latest EP, OVMBR: Hits No Mrs.

Acting as the spiritual successor to Odeal’s debut project, OVMBR: Roses—released last November—his latest offering had lots to live up to but fortunately, it delivers on all fronts. With lead single “1942” and four new cuts for fans to soak up, Odeal imbues his R&B set with Afroswing riddims across its 15-minute runtime.

Although it’s hard to pick an EP favourite amongst Odeal’s 5 for 5 record, “Picture”, produced by Budee, stands out just a touch amongst the rest. The song is home to a smokey saxophone and choppy, Afroswing undercurrents underpinning Odeal’s signature vocal incisions. “Soul Searching” also makes for a quality listen. With its party-ready PB & Q-produced beat, Odeal firmly steps into his Afroswing bag with a velvety-smooth aura throughout.

As Odeal continues to cement himself as one of London’s most prominent rising stars, OVMBR: Hits No Mrs is another shining example of his quality craftsmanship and addictive Afro-R&B medley. Don’t just take our word for it, though. Tap into OVMBR: Hits No Mrs in full below.