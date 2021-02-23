Back with a bang, following the visuals for his track “With Us”, Lewisham don Novelist has just lifted the lid on the visuals for his new single, “Wagwan”.

I want 1,000,000 views on the Wagwan video independent of a Label or funding. Just me, and you the Supporters.



Will you help me get there? This actually a banger. Retweet!#BigNov https://t.co/uCv671swcy — NAVY NOVELIST (@Novelist) February 23, 2021

Produced by N-O-V himself, the new single taps into the hypnotic, slow-and-low rap sound he’s been having fun with lately as he drops his mantra-like rhymes over the instrumental’s clicking drums and steady bass.

Directed by the MC himself and shot by Jake Webber and Kwimoh, the visuals follow Novelist and his team, hoods up in the dead of night, as he issues his statement of intent.

Watch the video for “Wagwan” above, and be sure to add th song to your playlists.