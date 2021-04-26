Prolific hip-hop producer Nottz, who has worked with everyone from Snoop Dogg to Pusha-T, has shared an impactful new song with Rapsody, Ke Turner, Rah Digga, and Nikki Grier.

Entitled “Black Woman,” the song is taken from a project Nottz started working on called The Future Is Female, which sees him only collaborating with women artists. He ultimately received over 1,000 responses after he put out a call to see who would want to be involved, which threw his plans to do a 10-song project out the window. “I sent out 36 beats and got 36 songs back,” he added. “I’ve kept everyone of them for this project.”

“Black Woman” is the first preview of the project, which he promises will feature an all-star cast of women rappers and singers.

Rapsody was one of the first people to get involved, Nottz told Complex, and when he told her about the plan she even asked how many more verses he’d want from her. “I contacted Nikki Grier [singer-songwriter for Dr. Dre and Kanye among others] to do the hook,” he continued. “I knew she’d be the one to perfectly bridge it all together with a heart clutching chorus. Fast forward, I sent the verse and hook to Rah Digga and Ke Turner, and they each dropped a dope verse. Now we’re here with a masterpiece!"

Nottz is the sole producer of The Future Is Female, although he did get some session musicians to help “fill in some gaps.” He added, “As far the artists goes, there’s 50+ incredibly talented women on this project. We have Rapsody, Rah Digga, Estelle, Lady Luck, Ladybug Mecca, and so on. Way more to mention… Stay tuned!"

Get an early listen of “Black Woman” below before it arrives officially on streaming Tuesday (April 27), and look out for The Future Is Female soon.