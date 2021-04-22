At this point, it seems like a murder at the hands of police makes the headlines daily. The frequency of these killings has NLE Choppa thinking that there’s something bigger going on.

On Wednesday, Choppa took to Twitter where he claimed that these police shootings are not “coincidences.”

“At this point these police officers doing premeditated murders,” the rapper wrote. “These ain’t coincidences, this shit getting planned before it even happens just to keep us vibrating low and wanting justice that we not getting.”

Unfortunately, police shootings have become a norm in the United States. Yet, Americans were dealt a horrible hand of irony earlier this week. As citizens anxiously gathered around their TV to see if former officer Derek Chauvin would be held accountable for murdering George Floyd, a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, Nicholas Reardon, shot and killed a 16-year-old Black girl, Ma’Khia Bryant.

LeBron James might be a Los Angeles Laker, but he’s still Ohio’s ambassador to the world. So, when he learned of Bryant’s death, he took it upon himself to make sure Reardon is in the public’s crosshairs.

“YOU’RE NEXT,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet containing a picture of Reardon. “#ACCOUNTABILITY.” Although he realized that condemning the officer publicly might have been a bad move, James stands by the anger he felt initially.

“ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail,” he tweeted before adding: “I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY”