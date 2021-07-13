Nivea’s career stalled after her hits “Don’t Mess with My Man” and “Laundromat.” During a recent interview on Kandi Burruss’s show On That Note, the singer detailed what happened, and explained how Lil Wayne played a part in her absence from music.

According to Nivea, Wayne—who fathered her son, Neal Carter—persuaded her to quit her career.

“He said, ‘Come be with me. I got you,’” she said, adding that she then sent a letter to her label that said she was leaving music.

“I’m just sitting there, like, being a housewife… and you know, Reginae [Carter] was very young,” Nivea explained. “All of a sudden—this is kind of funny—he was like, ‘I ain’t never stay in an apartment before. Let’s get an apartment.’ So we move out the house and get an apartment but I never realized he did that to move Toya [Johnson] back in the house.”



The Toya she refers to is Toya Johnson, mother to Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae.