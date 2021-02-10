If The Boy didn’t say it then it’s not real.

On Monday evening, DJ duo Night Owl Sound—which consists of Drake associates OVO Mark and OVO Noel—made it clear that any news regarding Certified Lover Boy will come directly from the Toronto rapper.

“Anything CLB related will be posted by DRAKE himself,” Night Owl Sound wrote on Instagram Stories. “Until then hold a seat and wait on it.”

Drake was supposed to start off the year by dropping Certified Lover Boy. Yet, Drizzy took to Instagram towards the end of January to tell fans that CLB was pushed back due to his injured knee.

“I was planning to release my album this month, but between surgery and rehab, my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” he wrote. “I’m blessed to be back on my feet, feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

Almost every Drake project is accompanied by semi-leaks and rumors. Because Drake pushed back CLB’s release, fans are sifting through info from anyone close to Drake to find hints to fuel their fake reports. It is assumed that this behavior prompted Night Owl to share a message.

Fortunately, Drake hasn’t been overly secretive about the project. During a Raptors vs. Suns game in February of 2020, Drake revealed that CLB will be a concise album.

“So, last album, I went high volume. It did two sides, 20-something songs, which is a lot of songs. This album, I’ll probably make it a more realistic offering, something more concise,” Drake explained. “Anywhere, whatever you want, it can be 10, 11, 16. I also do a lot of different types of music so it’s tough to make it like a seven-song album or something like that. Yeah, I’m having a lot of fun right now making music.”