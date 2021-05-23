Nicki Minaj was quick to correct Cuban Doll after the latter incorrectly posted her lyrics on a thirst trap Instagram post.

“My type of gal wanna know da opps out,” Cuban wrote in the caption, an ode to Nicki Minaj’s hit “Crocodile Teeth.” Needless to say, these lyrics were blatantly incorrect, so Nicki was quick to correct her in the comment section. “Might tek a gyal man, I know da opps out,” she wrote. Cuban Doll was quick to fix the caption.

It was all love at the end of the day, but Cuban was admittedly embarrassed. “Lmaooo girl you could txted me for the lyrics...” Nicki posted on her Insta story. “I’m so embarrassed,” Cuban wrote in her screenshotted reply with a crying face emoji. Nicki clarified that it was nothing but good vibes between the two rappers. “I hope y’all know I love Cuban, I was havin fun w/ her,” she wrote on Instagram. “I don’t try 2 embarrass ppl I fuk wit. That’s corny. I’ll never correct a lyric ever again chile. Boom.”

Both MC’s have been incredibly busy as of late. Cuban recently premiered her latest single “My Ex” on Complex, while Nicki’s been hard at work being a mom and enjoying the success of her recent re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty, which moved 80,000 units in its opening week. Not to mention, she added three new tracks to the project, including “Seeing Green” which brought back the YMCMB power trio of Drake, Nicki, and Weezy for the first time since 2017. That song in particular has gotten Young Money fans talking, especially after Nicki admitted to getting “washed” by her guests. “I'm woman enough to admit when I've been washed on a track by the Greats,” Nicki wrote on Twitter. “It’s ok #Barbz I’ve washed them b4.”