Nicki Minaj wasn’t having it when Drake seemingly tried to shoot his shot at BIA during an Instagram Live session.

Nicki and BIA appeared on IG Live Thursday night for a surprise announcement, with the two revealing that Nicki hopped on the remix of BIA’s song “Whole Lotta Money.” During the live session, Drake was apparently texting Nicki, and brought up BIA.

“Champagnepapi, stop texting me please and go to your big booty ting,” Nicki said. “Drake gon’ text me talking about BIA fine.”

BIA smiled and said nothing as Nicki continued, “Punch you dead in your face.”