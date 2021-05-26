As the fan-proclaimed founder of the city of Prague, most could argue that Nicki Minaj has the authority to critique just about any vacation destination. Yet, instead of adding another city to her monarchy, the queen decided to take her stunting a little further by proving that she doesn’t even have to leave her property to enjoy resort-style luxuries.

“Attention,” Nicki said while sitting on a rock formation next to her extravagant pool. “This is how bad bitches go on vacation but really still be at home. You bitches can’t even spell home!”

“H O M E – it’s the #backyardchallenge,” she captioned the post before giving a nod to Yo Gotti who showed off his own backyard oasis just moments before Minaj. On Gotti’s end, he was standing in a Hugh Hefner-esque grotto. To add to the flex, he filled the pool with $100 bills before taking a dive into the deep pool of water in all of his chains.

“You niggas ain’t waking up in no cave like this,” Gotti said. “You niggas ain’t waking up in no cave like this. Is you?!”

This isn’t the first time Gotti and Minaj have collaborated to make magic. The two have a pair of hit singles in “Rake It Up” and the “Down in the DMs” remix.