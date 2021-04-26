The New York State Senate has officially declared December 18, DMX’s birthday, as “Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons Day” in honor of the late rapper.

The announcement was made during DMX’s “Homegoing Celebration” memorial service on Sunday, when Life Camp co-founder Erica Ford and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Senator Jamaal T. Bailey introduced and sponsored Senate Resolution 631.

“Our New York State Senate has called December 18 Earl “DMX” Simmons Day,” Echi shared. “His lyrics were rapped on the Senate floor by Senator Jamal Bailey who introduced a resolution in his honor. He also has proclamations from Mayor Spano and Mayor Shawyn Patterson Howard.”

“He’s the Earl of Westchester County. He is DMX, he is one of the greatest hip hop artists that we will ever know,” Senator Bailey said. “Phenomenal actor, phenomenal for the culture. Someone who gave us so much in the hip-hop generation. As a kid whose been raised by hip hop, I am grateful not just for the accomplishments that DMX has given, but I’m more happy about the impact that Earl Simmons left on the world. May he rest in peace and may his memory be a blessing.”

The news comes just a day after DMX’s memorial service at Barclays Center, which featured a star-studded audience that included Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Nas, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Fabolous, Bobby Shmurda, ASAP Ferg, Busta Rhymes, and more.