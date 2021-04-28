Hailing from the shadows of Western Sydney, Nasa Nova is enforcing the Drill genre with a cut-throat energy that buckles faint hearts.

“This aggressive image...it’s not like something I’m trying to put out there,” explains Nasa. “It’s how people already know me. I’m not trying to be arrogant. People just knew what I was getting up to. People would already be saying; ‘Nasa was there, Nasa did this, Nasa did that.”

Last week, the Fijian-Australian rapper dropped another bloodthirsty bomb, Dip It, earning him the cover of Spotify’s Local Hype playlist while staying true to bareknuckle form and evoking the hardcore aesthetic of the controversial genre.